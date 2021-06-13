Beacon Reaches Market Cap of $3.23 Million (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, Beacon has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $1,615.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00004810 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00024572 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000796 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001409 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.