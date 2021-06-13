Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,270,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,963 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.15% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $223,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BECN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

Shares of BECN opened at $54.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 2.02. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.48.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

