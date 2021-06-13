Beam (BEAM) One Day Volume Tops $16.19 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a market capitalization of $58.27 million and $16.19 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beam has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001337 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 90,188,120 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

