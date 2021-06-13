BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and $433.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

