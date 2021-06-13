Bed Bath & Beyond’s (BBBY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 31.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of BBBY stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,396,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,277,646. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 1.83. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

