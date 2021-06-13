Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.86 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $96.02 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1,333.67 or 0.03423709 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00037905 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.83 or 0.00222895 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007978 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00034385 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009785 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.