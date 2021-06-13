Beefy.Finance Trading 2.9% Higher This Week (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $80.36 million and $3.87 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1,116.12 or 0.03098957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00038661 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00221370 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00008229 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00034969 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00010135 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.