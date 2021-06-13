Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Up 11.1% This Week

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $326,595.26 and approximately $535,827.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

