Bella Protocol Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $54.62 million and $14.37 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00004469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00022528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.28 or 0.00804819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.73 or 0.08140771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00084254 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

BEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

