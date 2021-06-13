Bellevue Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,636 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.97.

