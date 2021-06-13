Bellevue Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.1% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $242.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $139.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.81.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

