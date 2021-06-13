Bellevue Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) by 2,203.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,386 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.09% of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000.

NYSEARCA:JHMC opened at $51.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.54. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03.

