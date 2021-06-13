Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) by 2,203.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,386 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned 3.09% of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $53.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.54.

