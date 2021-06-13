Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,472 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF accounts for 1.1% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. North American Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 511,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 11,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LRGF opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.28. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $43.17.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.