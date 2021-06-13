Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,472 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF comprises about 1.1% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 216,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 29,103 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.28. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $43.17.

