Bellevue Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,636 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.97. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

