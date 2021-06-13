Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 17,500 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley comprises approximately 0.7% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRB. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $475,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.7% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WRB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

NYSE WRB opened at $75.95 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $82.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.81. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

