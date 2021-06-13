Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 528 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.1% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $242.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

