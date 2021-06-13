Belt Price Reaches $39.41 on Exchanges (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the US dollar. One Belt coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00055833 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00169327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.37 or 0.00185137 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.24 or 0.01082800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,106.82 or 1.00048337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

