Benchmark Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $13.01 Million (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.01 million and $256,344.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00059204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00022125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.96 or 0.00791731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00084997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.67 or 0.08063131 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 25,016,098 coins and its circulating supply is 9,471,334 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

