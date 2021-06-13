Beowulf One Day Volume Reaches $35.00 (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Beowulf coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beowulf has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Beowulf has a market cap of $11.73 million and $35.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00057392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00022417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $287.23 or 0.00777456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.95 or 0.08111981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00084837 BTC.

Beowulf Coin Profile

Beowulf (BWF) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

