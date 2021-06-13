BEPRO Network Price Tops $0.0043 (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. BEPRO Network has a total market capitalization of $7.88 million and approximately $390,326.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00060370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.26 or 0.00792856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.82 or 0.08090690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00084256 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO Network is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

