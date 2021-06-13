Berry Data Market Cap Hits $2.94 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Berry Data has a market cap of $2.94 million and $58,220.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00003908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 22.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00056601 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00167354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00190080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.64 or 0.01158966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,630.73 or 0.99882111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.