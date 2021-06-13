BetterBetting Price Up 43,024.5% Over Last Week (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00058390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00022492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.24 or 0.00787618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00085566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.04 or 0.08122725 BTC.

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BetterBetting is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

