Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the May 13th total of 19,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BWMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Betterware de Mexico stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 91.09. Betterware de Mexico has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $49.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4761 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 363.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

