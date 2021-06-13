Beyond Finance (BYN) Market Cap Reaches $3.16 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001463 BTC on popular exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beyond Finance has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00056360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00164857 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00186630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.38 or 0.01081743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,986.32 or 1.00083201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,547,489 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

