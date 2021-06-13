Beyond Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.34 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beyond Finance has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $3.83 million and $9.34 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00057210 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00162816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00195835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.25 or 0.01127977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,034.92 or 1.00052590 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,547,489 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

