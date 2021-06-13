Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,348,200 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the May 13th total of 5,716,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony services, including basic telephony service on domestic telephone lines, as well as voice mail and caller ID, conference calls, call waiting, follow-me, MMS multimedia messages, and numbering services; broadband internet access infrastructure services using xDSL technology; and transmission and data-communication, cloud and digital, broadcasting, and other services.

