BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,138.50.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.
NYSE:BHP opened at $75.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.62. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $82.07.
About BHP Group
BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
