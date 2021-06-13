BIDR Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.52 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, BIDR has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. BIDR has a market cap of $15.74 million and $12.52 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00055761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00163881 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00186029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.50 or 0.01082847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,800.87 or 0.99918865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

