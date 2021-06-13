BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 315.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of BigCommerce worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 773.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,453.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $2,734,738.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,412.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,026 shares of company stock valued at $14,561,773. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIGC. Wedbush reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $60.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.71. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

