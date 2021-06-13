Bintex Futures Market Cap Hits $74,041.48 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001959 BTC on major exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $74,041.48 and approximately $650,439.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00056834 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00174911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00192777 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $426.84 or 0.01137791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,439.01 or 0.99799131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

