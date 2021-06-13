Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,266 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $601.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $604.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.43 and a 1-year high of $689.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

