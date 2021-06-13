BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $16.71 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.85.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,956 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

