Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Increased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $11,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.34.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $18.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $396.64. 4,221,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.04. The firm has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

