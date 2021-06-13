BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.03). BioLife Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLFS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Shares of BLFS opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.45. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 213,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,089,086.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $72,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,428 shares of company stock worth $8,877,943 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,934,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $5,907,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

