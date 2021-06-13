BioPassport Token (BIOT) Market Cap Reaches $7.71 Million

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $472,651.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BioPassport Token has traded down 42% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BioPassport Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00059973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.85 or 0.00811955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.90 or 0.08087167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00084176 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BioPassport Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BioPassport Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.