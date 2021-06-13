Bismuth Price Down 1% This Week (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.83 million and $1,567.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,293,714 coins and its circulating supply is 21,229,677 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

