Bitball Treasure Price Tops $312.30 on Exchanges (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 57.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $140.53 million and $597,128.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for approximately $312.30 or 0.00804480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded up 100.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000583 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 52.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000084 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.