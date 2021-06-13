Bitcloud Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Bitcloud has a market cap of $758,732.25 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,483.87 or 0.99938075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00032061 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00009064 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00360491 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.76 or 0.00449941 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.04 or 0.00834609 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007598 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00064577 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003499 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,786,717 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.