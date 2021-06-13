bitCNY 24 Hour Volume Hits $528,384.00 (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $528,384.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00056743 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00166198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00188196 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.72 or 0.01114974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,875.30 or 0.99936685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

