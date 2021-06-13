BitCoal (COAL) Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $24,514.74 and approximately $21.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.74 or 0.00666289 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002724 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000256 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

