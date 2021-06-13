Bitcoin 2 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $227.00 (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001451 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $9.08 million and approximately $227.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000516 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

