Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading Up 48.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 48.9% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $151.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000039 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

