Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Reaches $20.42 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for about $20.42 or 0.00055614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $379.29 million and $3.80 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,720.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.83 or 0.01573599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.00448546 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004632 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000116 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

