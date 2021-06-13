Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Reaches $613.64 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $11.51 billion and approximately $1.56 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $613.64 or 0.01562247 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,279.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.07 or 0.00432973 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00052525 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004600 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 157.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,763,088 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

