Bitcoin Cash Market Cap Tops $10.70 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $570.10 or 0.01585322 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion and approximately $1.48 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,961.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.26 or 0.00451204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00056353 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004647 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000110 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,762,612 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

