Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Tops $0.0070 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 89.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $91,694.62 and approximately $214.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007758 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

