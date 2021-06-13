Bitcoin Interest Achieves Market Capitalization of $383,092.34 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $383,092.34 and $12.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.47 or 0.00345615 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00153759 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00219479 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00011531 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001023 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

