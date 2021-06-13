Bitcoin Interest Price Hits $0.0228 on Top Exchanges (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $417,201.61 and approximately $13.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.72 or 0.00333842 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00148778 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.76 or 0.00212287 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00010917 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003787 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 69.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.